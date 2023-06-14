From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Department of State Services(DSS), said it has invited the the suspended Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, for further investigations.

DSS public relations director, Peter Afunaya, who made this known in a statement issued late Wednesday night, said “The Department of State Services (DSS) has invited Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, the suspended Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Bawa arrived a few hours ago. The invitation relates to some investigative activities concerning him.

