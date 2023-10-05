From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A commercial driver conveying some national dailies from Abuja to Kaduna along with other four passengers have died in an auto crash in the early hours of Thursday.

The incident, according to eye witness occured along Abuja-Kaduna high way, Kakau area, few kilometres to Kaduna city.

Their remains, it was gathered have been deposited at Saint Gerard Catholic Hospital, Kakuri, Kaduna.

However, The Sun circulation officer in Kaduna, Mr. Charles said several copies of newspapers from different organizations were heavily blood stained when they were dropped at the distribution centre in the heart of Kaduna city.

He said copies of the Daily Sun were also affected. Other newspapers affected included Leadership, Blue print, New Telegraph.

The driver popularly known as Chaji was to drop the newspapers in Kaduna before proceeding to Kano with the passengers.

The cause of the ghastly accident was yet to be ascertained at the time of filing this report.