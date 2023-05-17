There was drama at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal on Wednesday when the two factions of Labour Party clashed.

Trouble started when Lamidi Apapa, factional chairman of the party, walked into the court premises alongside some of his supporters.

The former Deputy National Chairman of Labour Party, Lamidi Apapa made true his threat to truncate the Presidential Election Tribunal by attempting to appear as representative of the @NgLabour

at the ongoing hearing but was refused by the Tribunal.

Apapa who is locked in a battle with Julius Abure, suspended chairman of the party, had arrived the court for the case of a petition which Peter Obi, Presidential Candidate of the party, filed against the victory of President-elect Bola Tinubu.

Although Abure was not in court, some key members of the party, including Akin Osuntokun, Director-General of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign where on ground.

They engaged the Apapa faction in a shouting match.

“Who are you?” a party official asked Apapa, who fired back saying, “Who are you too?”

Meanwhile, Counsel to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), AD Mahmud (SAN), has now agreed to set up a team to procure documents to be presented at the Tribunal and which won’t be objected to by both parties.

The Counsel to the All Progressive Congress, Wole Olanipekun (SAN) and INEC’s Counsel AD Mahmud (SAN) had stated that documents have been filed & adopted

But Labour Party’s Counsel Dr Levi Uzoukwu has said the filed documents are Incomplete, therefore Motions can’t be moved till they are Complete

The respondents have said they also don’t have those documents so petitioners should proceed with what they Have.