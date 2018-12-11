Cosmas Omegoh and Dave Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

News reaching us has it that a prominent politician of Igbo extraction and medical practitioner of note, Dr Dozie, Onyeanusi Ikedife, has passed on at 88.

His son, Mr Dozie Ikedife Jr, confirmed that he died at 7 pm on Tuesday in his Nnewi residence.

He further stated that his father “will be buried tomorrow (Wednesday) Dec. 12, 2018, at 5pm in his compound,” adding that his funeral would be announced later by his family.

Dr Ikedife, held the traditional title of Ikuku Ebu Nkpu which was awarded to him by 14 communities in Nnewi North, Nnewi South, Ekwusigo local government areas of Anambra State.

He was also a holder of an honorary chieftaincy title of Ikenga Nnewi and Odezuligbo Umueje.

Dr Ikedife was an obstetrician, gynaecologist and researcher of repute.

He held a Bachelor of Science of University London, 1958, Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery, (MBBS), University Glasgow, Scotland, 1959 and a diploma in obstetrical, Royal College Ob-Gyn.

He had a Doctorate degree in Public Administration, from World University, Tucson in 1983.

He was the 1st Chairman, Community Council, Nnewi, (1972-1975), Honorary Commissioner for Economic Development, East Central State of Nigeria, (1975) and 1st Honorary Commissioner Finance and Economic Development, Anambra State, (1976.)

In the course of his star-like career as a medical practitioner and politician, he won uncountable number of laurels.

Former president of Ika Ikenga, Chief Goody Uwazuruike, recalled that “Dr Ikedife lived a purpose-built life. He was a balanced and respected figure in Igboland and beyond. A medical practitioner for more than 55 years, he delivered most business titans at birth.

“He was a onetime President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, a presidential liason officer (1979-1983), a delegate to the Centenary Conference of Nigeria in 2014 and the chair of many Igbo groups.”

He established Dozie Ikedife Annual Medal and Prize for the Best Graduating Medical Doctor at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, 1995, and also instituted the Doctor Dozie Ikedife Annual Prize for Best Student in Community Health, University Nigeria, Nsukka, 1988.

He was a Fellow, Medical College Ob-Gyn. (Nigeria), West African College Surgeons, Royal College Ob-Gyn. among other local and global positions.