From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja.

The former Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye has won the ticket for the state Governorship Election scheduled for November 11 2023.

Dino polled 313 votes to defeat his closest rival ,Jabiru Usman who polled 127 votes.

The chairman, PDP primary Election committee and former governor of Kaduna state , Ahmed Makarfi announced the results on Sunday at end of the indirect primary held the Confluence stadium i,Lokoja.

Former Deputy Governor, Yomi Awoniyi scored 77 votes and the PDP governorship candidate in 2019 Engr Musa Wada had a total of 56 votes.

