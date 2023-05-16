The police in Lagos have arraigned Seun Kuti, the Afrobeat musician, before the magistrate’s court in Yaba.

The court ordered the police to detain Seun Kuti, the singer, for additional 48 hours to enable their investigation into the alleged assault of one of its officers.

The singer was taken to court on Tuesday afternoon and charged with assault on a police officer.

The offence is contrary to Section 356 of the Nigerian Criminal Code Act.

S.A Adebese, the police prosecutor, prayed the court to remand the defendant for 21 days pending legal advice from the directorate of public prosecutions (DPP).

Femi Falana, the singer’s counsel, however, pleaded with the court not to remand his client.

The singer was apprehended in the early hours of Monday and detained at the state criminal investigation Department (SCID) popularly known as Panti.

Seun’s arrest came after he was filmed assaulting a police officer on the Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos.

A short video clip went viral on Saturday showing Kuti, who wore a red shirt and white pair of trousers, pushing the policeman, who stood beside a Toyota Hilux police van.

The singer then proceeded to slap the officer while shouting, “You dey crase, you dey mad?”

More to follow…