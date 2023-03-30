Chrisland School, Opebi, its principal and vice pricipal and two other employees have been arraigned at the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja over the death of one of the school’s pupils, identified as Whitney Adeniran, age 12.

The school’s workers who were arraigned before Justice Oyindamola Ogala include Ademoye Adewale, Kuku Fatai, Mrs. Belinda Amao, Nwatu Ugochi Victoria and Chrisland School Limited.

The defendants were arraigned on two count charges bordering on involuntary manslaughter, reckless and negligent acts preferred against them by the state.

While in the dock, the school’s principal, Mrs. Belinda Amao, broke down in tears as the court and counsel tried to agree on a date for the commencement of the trial.

Details later…