From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

A Catholic Priest in the Diocese of Otukpo, Rev. Fr. Anthony Adikwu, has been kidnapped by yet to be identified gunmen.

Rev Fr. Anthony Adikwu is the Parish Priest of St. Margaret’s Parish, Ajegbe Awume, in Ohimini Local Government Area of Benue state.

Our correspondent gathered that Rev. Adikwu was kidnapped yesterday, (Thursday) night, by unknown gunmen at the Parish residence.

“Yesterday night at about 10pm, unknown gunmen stormed Ajegbe Awume, Ohimini Benue State, the community where I’m currently serving and kidnapped the Rev. father in charge of St. Margaret Parish,” a source who didn’t want to be named said.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident.

Anene said “the information got to us this morning, (Friday) and we are working on it.”