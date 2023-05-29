Immediately after the completion of the military formalities of lowering and hoisting of new flags to signal a new dispensation, out-gone President Muhammadu Buhari departed the Eagles Square venue of the inauguration of Bola Tinubu as the Nigeria’s 16th President.

The convoy of the former President Buhari drove out of the Eagles Square at about 11.04am on his way to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja enroute his native Katsina State where he is expected to reside for sometime.

President Tinubu was later driven round the Eagles Square to the cheers of Nigerians and invited guests present.

A cultural performance is presently on going, while the aircraft bearing former President Muhammadu Buhari has just departed Abuja for Katsina.

Details soon…