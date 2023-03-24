From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The Benue House of Assembly member elect for Gboko-West state constituency, Mr Aondona Dajoh, has been attacked and his vehicle burnt to ashes.

He is however safe as he was said to have escaped lynching by the attackers.

Our correspondent gathered that the member elect was attacked by unknown person at Gyado Junction in Gboko Local Government Area of the state on Thursday evening.

According to sources, the attackers came in their numbers and descended on him but he abandoned his car and ran for his dear life.

The source said Dajoh was on his way home when the incident happened.

When contacted, the Benue State Police Command confirmed the incident.

The Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene, in a text message on social media said, “Attack on Hon. Aondona Dajoh is confirmed. Though he scaped unhurt, his vehicle was burnt down.