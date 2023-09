From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Makurdi, the Benue state capital, has declared Senator Gabriel Suswam of the People Democratic Party, (PDP), as the winner of the Senatorial election for Benue North East Senatorial District.

Suswam was returned, Friday, after a judgement that lasted for over three hours.

Details soon.