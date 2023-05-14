Barely 24 hours a popular Nollywood actor, Saint Obi, meet is untimely death, another popular actor of Yoruba movies, Murphy Afolabi, has died.

No details yet about the circumstances surrounding Afolabi’s death, however, a colleague of the deceased in the Yoruba subsector of the Nollywood, Tunde Ola-Yusuf, has confirmed the sad news.

Details soon…