Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The Nigerian Army is burying officers and soldiers that died in the Metele attack last month.

The slain army personnel are to be buried at the Maimalari Cantonment Cemetery Maiduguri in a very solemn military ceremony this morning.

Scores of army officers and top security personnel as well as the representative of the Shehu of Borno are attending TJR burial rites.

Army has insisted 23 officers and soldiers were killed in the November 18 Boko Haram attack on 157 Task force batalion at Metele, Abadam Local Government, Borno State.

Details later…