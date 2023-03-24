From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Abuja division of the Court of Appeal has set aside the judgment of the Osun State Governorship election tribunal which annulled the election of Governor Ademola Adeleke as Governor of the state.

In a unanimous judgment on Friday, a three-member panel of the appellate court led by Justice Mohammed Shuaibu held that the tribunal was wrong to have reached its decision.

It consequently allowed the appeal filed by Adeleke as meritorious.

Justice Shuaibu who delivered the lead judgment held that the tribunal was wrong to reach a conclusion of over voting based on BVAS report without the voters register which is the foundation of any election.

The appellate court further held that the tribunal erred when it ruled that the 1st and 2nd respondents (Gboyega Oyetola and the All Progressives Congress) proved their allegation of over-voting.