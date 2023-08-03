From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

There is palpable anxiety ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Committee (NEC) as the National Caucus rose from several hours meeting recommending Muslim-Muslim National Chairman and National Secretary as replacement for resigned Abdullahi Adamu and lyiola Omisore.

The National Caucus on Wednesday recommended former governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as the acting National Chairman and the immediate past spokesperson for the Senate, Senator Ajibola Basiru, as the acting National Secretary.

Sources close to the NWC told Daily Sun that the decision did not go down well with many members of the NWC present at the Caucus meeting as they grumbled over the religious imbalance in the government of the ruling party.

“It is surprising that they could approve Muslim-Muslim for the National Chairman and National Secretary of the party. The implication is that the ruling party is now parading Muslim President, Vice President, Deputy Senate President, Speaker, party’s National Chairman and National Secretary.

“I don’t think anything can change but we have to put it on record that the actions of the leaders of the party is insensitive and condemnable. Despite the complaints that trailed the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket, the pressure to sacrifice Abdullahi Adamu over religious imbalance, they still went ahead to impose Muslims Chairman and Secretary. It is very unfair,” the aggrieved source noted.