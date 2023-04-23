By Steve Agbota

A five story building under construction has collapsed, on Sunday, in Apapa, Lagos state, due to thunder strike orchestrated by heavy rain fall.

It was gathered that the officials of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), sealed the five storey building.

The collapsed building which was on 45, Ladipo Oluwole Street, GRA Apapa area of the state happened few days after a seven story building collapsed in Banana Island area of the state.

However, a volunteer with the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC), in Ajeromi Ifelodun LCDA, Asimiyu Tiamiyu, who was among the early callers at the scene said no casualty was recorded in the incident.

According to him, all the workers at the site of the collapsed building had embarked on Sallah break, reason why no one was involved in the incident.

He, however, advised that the state government should beam a search light on recurring incident of building collapse which had claimed many lives and property worth billions of Naira destroyed.

