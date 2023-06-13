From Fred Itua, Abuja

Senator Godswill Akpabio has been elected the President of the Nigerian Senate, following a keenly contested election where he pulled 63 votes as against Senator Abdulaziz Yari’s 45 votes.

Akpabio from Akwa Ibom defeated his only rival, Abdulaziz Yari from Zamfara State the clinch the position of the Senate President.

Before the contest, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume had nominated Akpabio, while Senator Elisha Abbo nominated Yari.

Yari’s nomination, however, did not go down well with Senator Tahir Mungono, who noted that Yari’s nomination was unconstitutional.

Mungono’s stance however led to a rowdy session before the Clerk of the Senate, Chinedu Akubueze, who presided over the session, ruled the Borno lawmaker out of order, saying he will only rely on Order 3 of the Senate Standing Rules to elect the President of the Senate.

Details soon