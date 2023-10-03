BY PHILIP NWOSU

Crisis has erupted in the Ago Palace way area of Lagos as a pregnant woman and her two children have been killed in a accident involving a commercial tricycle.

The tricycle operator was also killed in the accident which occured on Tuesday morning.

Witnesses told sunnewsonline.com that the tricycle operator was being chased by a LASTMA personnel over his inability to part with N200, when he lost control and ran into the woman who was taking her children to school.

it was learnt that the residents of the area who were angry over the incident, descended on the LASTMA official, whose whereabout is unknown.

Angry resident erected bonfire disrupting vehicular movement within the area.

Details soon…