.suspects escape with bullet wounds

From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Gunmen at the early hours of Saturday has killed two police officers and injured one at Umudim very close to Okpala junction along Owerri/Aba road where three cops were killed last month.

A reliable source from the area who told Sunday Sun about the incident said the slain police officers who were on duty at a check point on the particular road were shot at by the hoodlums who were said to be in large numbers and heavily armed.

“They came this morning and in about two vehicles, they sighted the police officers and opened fire on them, two of them died on the spot while another one was shot in his leg.

However, confirming the incident, the State Police Public Relation Officer,Henry Okoye said the hoodlums suspected to be members of the security arm of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB), Eastern Security Network(ESN) fled the scene after being confronted by a reinforcement team of the police.

According to the police spokesperson, some of the suspects escaped with bullet wounds during a gun battle with the officers.

” It is true that some hoodlums suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) shot at our men who were defending the properties of residents of the area,two of the officers died in the process while another one shot in the leg is recuperating.

“They fled after they observed we have sighted their operational vehicle, some of them were hit with bullet but escaped with it. We have already launched a manhunt for them in a bid to arresting all those involved”. Okoye said.

It would be recalled that three police officers were killed almost at the area(Okpala junction) last month,including a couple who run a fast food business.