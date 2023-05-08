From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Action Alliance (AA), on Monday, withdrew its petition at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT), against the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu over the outcome of the February 25 election.

Chief Oba Maduabuchi, SAN, who led the party’s legal team had during the pre-hearing session on Monday, applied to discontinue further proceedings in the petition.

The senior lawyer told the court that a withdrawal notice to that effect was filed since May 3, 2023.

Justice Haruna Tsamani consequently dismissed the petition after all the respondents did not object for the withdrawal.

In its petition marked CA/PEPC/01/2023, and filed on March 16, the AA insisted that though its presidential candidate, Solomon Okanigbuan, was validly nominated to contest the presidential election, he was however unlawfully excluded by INEC.

It equally argued that the presidential election was therefore “invalid for non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022, as amended.”

In addition, the AA argued that Tinubu “was thus not validly elected as his election contravenes the Electoral Act, the 1999 Constitution and INEC Guidelines for the 2023 general elections.”

The petitioners told the court that Major Hamza Al-Mustapha, who was cited as the 4th Respondent, was not a member of the AA and was not sponsored by the party, adding that he did not participate in its presidential primary election.