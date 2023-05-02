From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Speaker of Abia Assembly, Hon Chinedum Orji, has been impeached by members of the state House of Assembly.

Orji was impeached at about 9 am Tuesday.

About 18 of the 24-member House signed for the Speaker’s impeachment, while four refused to sign.

They include Ginger Onwusibe, Munachim Alozie, Solomon Akpulonu, and Kelechi Onuzuruike.

Although details of the Speaker’s impeachment were still sketchy at the time of this report but was gathered Orji’s removal followed a motion moved by Hon. Chukwudi Apugo (Umuahia East), and seconded by Hon. Okey Igwe (PDP, Umunneochi).