From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Member of the House of Representatives representing Zaria Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, Tajudeen Abbas, has emerged speaker for the 10th House.

Abbas, who is the All Progressives Congress ( APC) preferred candidate for the speakership seat polled a total of 353 votes to defeat the immediate past deputy speaker, Idris Wase and chairman, House of National Intelligence, in the eight assembly, Aminu Jaji, 3 votes each.