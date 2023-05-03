No fewer than 350 stranded Nigerians evacuated from Khartoum, Sudan have arrived Aswan airport, Egypt, on Wednesday.

The spokesperson for the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, AbdulRahman Balogun, said, “80 passengers would be airlifted by NAF C130 and Air Peace would airlift 274 passengers.

It was learnt that boarding has commenced.

Details soon.