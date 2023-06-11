From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

After a private meeting with President Bola Tinubu at his residence, Aliyu Betara from Borno State and Yusuf Gadgi from Plateau State withdrew their ambition.

Their withdrawal has now cleared the coast lfor Tajuddeen Abass and Benjamin Kalu to emerge as Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, respectively as two of the front line contenders have agreed to Step down and support the All Progressives Congress (APC) zoning arrangement.

The meeting had in attendance Vice President Kashim Shettima, Chief of Staff to the President and Speaker of the 9th National Assembly, Femi Gbajabiamila and Governor of Niger State Mohammed Bago.

Shettima told journalists at the end of the meeting that President Tinubu is pleased with the gesture of Aliyu Betara and Yusuf Gadgi to place the interest of the party above their personal ambition.

He called on other contenders for the seat of speaker to take cue from the two men who have shelved their speakership ambition and work with the party to foster national unity, equity, fairness and Justice.