by David

Curfew imposed in Zango Kataf

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Ten bodies have been recovered following an attack by unknown gunmen on Unguwar Wakili community in Zango Kataf local government area of Kaduna State.

A statement by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Executive Chairman Zangon Kataf Local Government Council, Yabo Chris Ephraim, said a 24-hour curfew has been imposed on Ungwan Juju, Mabuhu, Ungwan Wakili and Zangon Urban with immediate effect.

“This is to allow men of the Nigerian Army to restore peace on that axis,” the statement said.

The police in Kaduna was yet to react to the incident at the time of this report.