Ben Dunno, Warri

Concerned Egbema stakeholders under the auspices of Egbema Integrity Group (EIG) and the Egbema Youth Council ( EYC) of Warri North Local Government Area in Delta State have called on Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, to break a 24-year old jinx that had denied them commissionership appointment in the interest of justice, equity and fairness.

The bodies vowed to engage both legitimate and violence means of seeking redress if their demand for an Egbema indigene to be among the two nominees being considered from Warri North Council area to be appointed as a Commissioner based on the list forwarded to state House of Assembly by the Governor.

Recall that recently, Governor Oborevwori sent a list of 26 commissioner nominees to the Delta State House of Assembly for screening by the lawmakers.

On the cabinet list submitted were two indigenes of Itseikiri ethnic nationalities from Warri North Council area, Ms. Erode Uduaghan and Dr. Isaac Wiliky, while none Egbema indigene that shared the same local government with the Itsekiris on a ratio of four to six wards was being considered.

This decision had been widely condemned by the Egbema sons and daughters both at home and in the diaspora who felt they have been continuously marginalized by successive governments in the state for the past 24years when the current political dispensation started right from 1999 when Governor James Ibori was in charge.

Addressing newsmen on this development in Warri, yesterday, Spokesman of Egbema Integrity Group (EIG), Barr. Francis Abulu, queried the rationale behind giving cabinet appointment to two individuals from the same ethnic group while the other ethnic group with a record of none commissionership appointment that shared same council with them were being denied.

According to him; “What we want is a commissioner position or nothing. We must have our inidigene seat in the State Executive Council of Delta State. If that is not possible, there will be consequences.”

“We will stop oil activities in our community and also drag the government to court. This is an evil state policy and we are determined to put a stop to.this now.”

Continuing; “Uduaghan should have made his daughter a Commissioner when he was governor and not now desperately wanting to make her a commissioner to deny us our right alongside one Chief Michael Diden (a.k.a. Ejele) who was also granted a slot of producing the other commissioner. This is a slap on the face of Egbema people and we are ready to resist it.”

“Justice demands that if an appointment of a Commissioner from Warri North should be considered, then that person must be an Ijaw. This is because since the creation of Warri North Local Government Area, it has always been Itsekiri occupying the position at the State Executive Council”.

“We the Egbema people have suffered political oppression and injustice in Warri North Local Government Area for too long. The Ijaw of Warri North have been denied the position of House of Assembly Member since 1991 when the Local Government Council was created (inclusive of the inception of democracy in 1999) till date.”

“Egbema Leaders wrote Governor Oborevwori, a letter for a meeting but it was not considered, stating: “Apparently because we are only good at turning in our votes massively during elections but cannot share in the proceeds therefrom”.

“The disposition of the governor in alienating the Ijaws of Warri North from executive office shows he does not understand the political calibration of the State he is voted to govern.”

“This action of the Governor is clearly to perpetuate and escalate the political overpowering of the Ijaws of Warri North so that they can be kept under by the other ethnic group in the local government area.”

In his own reaction the President Egbema Youth Council (EYC) Comrade City Kelvin Eferusua, described their demand as just and timely considering how long they have been had to compromise some political positions in the name of peaceful coexistence with their Itsekiri neighbors.

Also speaking, Madam Justina Tienio, Spokesperson, Egbema Community, said: “We are not happy. Egbema people have continually suffered political injustice for 24 years. They have before now pleaded with us.

We actually do not want to have issues with the Itsekiri people, but the governor must listen to us.”

“We worked against our brother for the State House of Assembly and voted Fred Martins, an Itsekiri because we wanted PDP. Some persons are saying they spent money and should be allowed to choose the commissioners. They must not forget that money is not enough to win elections. Votes are also needed and we provided the votes.”