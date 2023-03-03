By Henry Akubuiro

Sequel to the recent termination of his Academic Visitorship at the University of Oxford’s African Studies Centre, and Cambridge University, the Nigerian writer, filmmaker, literary activist and publisher, Onyeka Nwelue, has tendered an apology to the University of Oxford for the wrong impression he might have created to the public unintentionally and recent breaches of his visitor’s agreement.

In a letter dated March, Friday, March 3, 2023, addressed to Miles Larmer, Professor of African History/Director, African Studies Centre, University of Oxford, Nwelue said:

“I would like to convey how deeply sorry I am for being perceived racist, classist, misogynistic and sexist. Those do not reflect how I was raised, and I am sincerely sorry to everyone I have hurt.

“I did not mean to tarnish the Universities of Oxford and Cambridge, and I take full responsibility for events and situations which have been associated with their outstanding reputations. Even though I am no longer an Academic Visitor to both prestigious institutions, I am grateful for the platforms they provided me, and being able to work with the exceptional staff, students and faculty members in various respects. “I understand how my conduct has and will affect my trusted colleagues and the initiatives I am involved in, and these will be reviewed. Coming to Oxford was not something I took for granted, and only wished to do everything within my means to make my time here as productive and rewarding for everyone as I could.

“Please, I am taking the time to reflect on everything that has transpired and hope, in the days and weeks ahead, I can be forgiven. I sincerely apologise.”