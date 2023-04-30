…Urges Christians, Muslims to pray for betterment of Nigeria

From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has been urged to ensure evolvement and implementation of policies that will effectively check brain drain syndrome when he takes over the reins of power from May 29, 2023 as President of Nigeria because of the serious negative implications of the Japa menace on the nation’s future.

The Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Oyo State Council, Chief Ademola Babalola, gave the urge, on Sunday when he chaired the Men’s Fellowship anniversary of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Eagle’s Wings Assembly, Wakajaye Road, Iyana Church, Ibadan with the theme: ‘Worse Than Infidel’.

The programme was organised by the Men’s Fellowship of the church, under the coordination of Elder Akinsola Durodola, the Deputy Editor (News) of Nigerian Tribune. The senior pastor of the church, Joseph Akinlolu Akinade, who was the chief host on the occasion, said the church would continue to support government with prayers, adding that the church would not also shirk away from its responsibility of supplicating for the betterment of the country.

A popular gospel artiste, popularly known as ‘Senwele Jesu’, Evangelist Bukola Akinade, who is the wife of the senior pastor of the church; the guest minister, Pastor Peculiar Adegbite, as well as the Chairman, Egbeda Local Government Area of Oyo State, Hon Sikiru Sanda, who doubles as the Chairman, Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) in the state, were also in attendance.

According to the NUJ chairman in the state, Babalola, “The rate at which Nigeria is losing her young ones of productive age, especially educated and skilled youth to brain drain syndrome, otherwise known as ‘japa’, is not only alarming, it also portends serious danger for the future of the country. If care is not taken, there will be acute shortage of professionals in the country in the nearest future that will cut across different fields of human endeavours.

“The fact is that we cannot stop them from travelling to seek greener pastures abroad. We cannot also blame those that have been travelling. How can we blame them when Nigeria is not even a country where young people can find succour? Imagine a doctorate degree holders, ending up as drivers or security guard, when they could not secure jobs that are commensurate with their levels of qualifications. Those of them that want to go into business, how will they get start-up capital in this contemporary Nigeria of man-know-man? If you don’t have the connections, you are on your own.

“These young elements have been taking the risks because the situation of Nigeria is turning them to a sort of nuisance. Do you even want to talk about the bad economy? What about regular electricity supply? What about insecurity in the land? What about high unemployment rate and so on? These factors are killing.

“Therefore, I use this medium to call on the incoming administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the country to leave no stone unturned towards revamping and diversifying the economy of Nigeria, creating mass employment opportunities, pumping of more money into provision of housing scheme for low-income earners, as well as everything that the government can do to make Nigerian youth stay in the country and at the same time be prosperous.”

Babalola however, appealed to Christians and Muslims in the country, to pray for the betterment of Nigeria, support the incoming administration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu with fervent prayers as well as all tiers of government for the country to overcome the brain drain syndrome.