From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Junior Chambers International (JCI) has expressed commitment to work with the federal and state governments to slow down or stop the rate at which Nigerians, particularly young people, are leaving the country.

JCI, a nonprofit organisation that offers leadership development and training programmes to inspire young people to bring about positive change in their communities, bemoaned how the growth has impacted various sectors across the nation.

The organisation’s Nigeria’s President-elect, Ms Sandra Ekene Efemuaye, disclosed this during the JCI’s 2023 National convention with the theme: “Skills, Engagement and Development: Fostering Youth Participation for National Growth”, held over the weekend in Abuja

Efemuaye told journalists that the organisation would, in 2024, engage Nigerian government at all levels to encourage those who have relocated abroad to return home and invest their skills and knowledge in developing the nation.

He said: “The Japa syndrome has been a major problem across different sectors of the economy. But in 2024, at JCI, we are engaging youths to see Nigeria as the only country. We can’t all leave. We are encouraging those who had left to get necessary knowledge and skills, and come back home to develop Nigeria,”

According to her, the initiative became imperative in order to help the government in one or two areas, particularly in the areas of boosting the economy of the country.

The JCI boss added, “We will be working closely with different sectors, both from the States and the federal government. We will be integrating a partnership with the ministry of youths and sports, across the States to see how we can work together in empowering youths with different skills which they require to live in the changing world.

“We don’t just rely on the government to provide jobs, if these are empowered, I’m sure that we will have a better Nigeria and the economy of Nigeria will be better. At JCI in 2024, we will be focusing on uniting the public and the Civil Society in the strategic partnership with the ministry of youths and sports and other parastatals.”