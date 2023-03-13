by Ajiri Daniels

…Re-appoints UCH CMD, commissions projects

From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, on Monday revealed the steps being taken by the Federal Government to bridge the gaps being created in the health sector of Nigeria, by the brain drain syndrome, otherwise known as ‘japa’ syndrome, said to be threatening the future of the country’s health sector as thousands of medical and health personnel have exited Nigerian health sector for foreign opportunities abroad.

He made the disclosure when he responded to a question from journalists on the sidelines of presentation of letter of re-appointment for another period four years to the Chief Medical Directior, University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Oyo State, Prof Abiodun Otegbayo at the Board Room of the teaching hospital, and commissioning of some projects aimed at enhancing health care delivery to the people.

Otegbayo, he said, has performed very well, and that his re-appointment means more work, saying he should see his re-appointment for another term as a reward of hard work, which is more work.

The commissioned projects are one in-patient mammogram machine, one out-patient mammogram machine, one 64 slice CT machine, two autoclave sterilizer, a state-of-the-art and fully equipped molecular laboratory, nurse tutors’ practical demonstration building, and pressure swing absorption oxygen plant.

Ehanire stated that the Federal Government has given the privilege to health institutions to embark on ‘one-on-one replacement’ for health workers and medical personnel that have travelled out of the country for greener pastures. He, however, warned health institutions not to abuse the privilege through sharp practices, such as replacing a medical doctor, with a professional from another discipline.

The Federal Government, he said, is ready to ensure that Nigerians who are experts in the health sector, but have travelled out of the country for more than 10 or 20 years, and are ready to give back to the country, are engaged to provide virtual lectures, training and so on, for students and staff in Nigeria, under a scheme known as ‘Knowledge and Skill Repatriation.’ as we as improved conditions of service, apart from material and work satisfaction.

According to him, “It is true that we are suffering exodus of health workers. First, I want to say it is not new. As far back as the 1990s, Nigerians were going to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and other places. So, it is not a new thing.

“The second point is that it is not peculiar to Nigeria. It is a global phenomenon. There is a huge mobility of labour force – pharmacists, laboratory scientists, doctors of all levels are moving. I have heard officials of the United Kingdom complain that their doctors are moving to New Zealand, Canada, Australia, where the pay is higher.

“I have seen Ghanaian ministers saying that their doctors are leaving. Even, the Gambia said their doctors are leaving to other countries. So, it is a global phenomenon. That doesn’t mean it is not a problem. It is a problem for all countries, not only for us. The countries that are wealthy are looking to improve their health services with cheaply acquired doctors trained from other countries. And in many developed countries, there is nothing like free education in that level and it costs a lot to train doctors. But how are we trying to solve this problem?

“Let us analyse. Are we training enough doctors here ? Yes. Almost 3,000 doctors are graduating from private and public universities. We are organizing internship and we are trying to organize residency programmes The federal government has now emphasized the one-for-one replacement. If you lose one doctor, you replace him with another doctor. I want to urge you all not to abuse this programme. If one doctor goes out, replace him with another of the same calibre.”

Ehanire said the projects were part of a commitment of the Federal Government to consolidate the infrastructure of the health sector at all levels, saying the 64-Slice CT Scanner would greatly enhance the hospital’s radio-diagnostic capabilities, while the in-patient and out-patient digital mammography machines come with the latest 2D and 3D technology to detect breast disease in women while still in early stages, thereby improving survival chances in cancer patients.

The Chief Medical Directior of UCH, Prof Otegbayo, commended the Federal Government, under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari for improving facilities and create a conducive place for research, training and clinical services in the health sector and UCH. He said: “These projects were envisioned in my strategic plan to improve clinical services to elevate the hospital from a tertiary hospital to a quaternary level, and i am delighted to witness their completion and commissioning.

He was optimistic that the projects would “stem the tide of much talked about health tourism and brain drain in the health sector due to poor working environment.” The CMD stated further that the minister should assist UCH to solve the problem of manpower shortage, through one on one replacement of exited staff, saying: “I’m not unaware that you are already taking steps to address the issue.”