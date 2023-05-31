The Labour Party (LP) has advised Nigerians to brace up for more rude shocks and surprises in the coming days, stating that the pronouncement of fuel subsidy removal was an example of the many shocking policies to come.

According to a statement by its Acting National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, “Labour Party has been confronted with the stark reality that less than 24 hours after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu took over the reins of power, Nigerians woke up to see the pump price of petrol shot up to N600 per litre and N750 per litre in the black market. This is arising from the immediate removal of subsidy on petrol as announced by the new administration.

“As we speak now the queues are back again and Nigerians will, as was the case in the previous administration begin to keep vigils in the filling station to get just a few litres of petrol. As expected commercial transporters have hiked their trip fares across the country in response to the developments. While product hawkers are once more the king of the jungle.

“This scenario easily reminds one of the story of a certain Pharaoh who on assumption of throne empowered his task-masters to triple the daily tasks of the Jews. What a way to announce once emergence as the Sheriff in town. President Tinubu’s first executive proclamation was such that it is purposed to inflict pains on Nigerians.”

The party called on the government to quickly reevaluate the policy, and come up with a more practical plans to remove the subsidy in such a way as not to jeopardise the peace of the nation.