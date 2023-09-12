From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Foremost former militant leader Chief Ebikabowei Victor-Ben (aka Boyloaf) has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his victory at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT), insisting that the past 100 days of the Tinubu administration has shown the President’s capacity to rescue and build a prosperous nation.

Boyloaf also called on the people of the Niger Delta region to support President Bola Tinubu’s administration as his policies and vision for the region are practicable and will fulfil the desires of the people in the region in areas of empowerment, infrastructural development and sustainable peace.

He further called on all Nigerians to support the present administration as it targets to reposition the socio-economic imbalance and launch the country into an era of reduced borrowing, economic advancement and sustained infrastructural development.

Boyloaf assured Nigerians that the present administration of President Bola Tinubu will strive to ensure food security, economic growth, job creation, access to capital and improved security.

He pointed out that, unlike past administrations, the administration of President Bola Tinubu has shown its capacity to resolve diplomatic disputes in a timely manner such as the lingering dispute between UAE authorities and their Nigerian counterparts which made the UAE authorities immediately lift their visa and travel ban previously placed on Nigerians.

BoyLoaf also commended President Bola Tinubu for the recent investment deal struck in India with the Indorama Petrochemical Limited pledging a new investment of $8 billion U.S. dollars in the expansion of its fertilizer production and petrochemical facility in Eleme, Rivers State.

According to him Jindal Steel and Power Limited, one of India’s largest private steel producers, is committing to investing $3 billion in Nigeria’s iron ore and steel sectors.

Boyloaf describes the achievements made during the India visit as “a landmark” achievement signalling the prosperous direction President Bola Tinubu is leading the country.

On the issue of security, BoyLoaf commended the steady and increasing security within the country with the speedy reduction of conflicts and violent crimes.

“It showed that the appointment of Nuhu Ribadu as National Security Adviser is a tactical one by the present administration.

“Security has improved more than before in all parts of the country. The rising peace in every region showed that President Bola Tinubu appointed the best from the best of Nigerians in the position of leadership,” he said.