From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Frontline former militant leader and chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Ebikabowei Victor-Ben popularly known as General Boyloaf has congratulated President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the appointment of Mallam Nuhu Ribadu as the National Security Adviser, stating that his appointment is act worth commendable.

Victor-Ben, who was the Secretary of the Special Duties Committee, South-South for the Tinubu – Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, described President Tinubu as a visionary leader for choosing Nuhu Ribadu as NSA, having witnessed his capacity during his days as the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

General Boyloaf, in a congratulatory message to the President on the appointment of Nuhu Ribadu, stated that “Ribadu’s rightful appointment is coming at a time when the country is facing series of security challenges. According to him the appointment of Ribadu and the new Service Chiefs showed the dexterity of Mr. President at revamping the security architecture of the country.”

Victor-Ben stated that the thousands of ex-militants and youths under his camp and various camps, including other stakeholders across the Niger Delta region have resolved to support President Tinubu and his administration in his efforts to improve security and stem out the crude oil theft in the Niger Delta region and beyond.

General Boyloaf while reiterating his full support for Ribadu called on him to pay close attention to the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) to revamp and appoint a capable, trusted and fresh hands in order to actualise the mandate of the Presidential Amnesty Programme and to achieve the agenda of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the Niger Delta region and the nation at large.