Nigerian 21-year-old boxer Adijat Gbadamosi stunned Zimbabwe’s Patience Mastara in a keenly contested bout to win the African Bantamweight title, BSNSports.com.ng reports.

The 2018 Youth Olympic Silver medalist dominated the fight despite Mastara trying to nullify all the attacking threats of the Nigerian.

Gbadamosi proved her superiority in the 5th round as she knocked out Matasara to the surprise of the crowd.

With the victory, Gbadamosi emerged as the first Nigeria to win an African boxing title.