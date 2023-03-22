From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A man identified as Scott Eguabor has been accused of killing his brother-in-law, Sunday Okoro, in an attempt to settle a marital dispute between his younger sister and her husband.

The incident is said to have occurred on March 19 at Erie Street, off Sokponba Road in Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State.

Eguabor, a coach in charge of boxing at the Edo State Ministry of Sports Council and head of Edo State Security Network in Erie and its environs, allegedly responded to an invitation from his younger sister to help settle a quarrel in his brother-in-law’s house.

He reportedly punched Okoro in his face during the altercation.

Afterwards, the deceased went to the Esigie Police Division to report the matter and was advised to seek medical attention. But he reportedly walked back to his in-law’s house at First Erie Lane, demanding to know the whereabouts of Eguabor. According to reports, the deceased slumped while the suspect fled the scene.

Some individuals later rushed Okoro to a hospital, where he was confirmed dead. The state police command Public Relations Officer, SP Chidi Nwanbuzor, when contacted, said he was not aware of the incident but promised to provide an update as soon as he got the report.