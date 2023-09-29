By Damilola Fatunmise

All roads lead to Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos tomorrow, Saturday September 30, as popular comedian, Bovi Ugboma holds his epic comedy show tagged: ‘Identity Crisis’.

According to Bovi, “It will be a night of new and refined jokes, a combination of both new and old acts, with me obviously taking the larger chunk of stage time. It’s going to be a great show. Our plan is to make everyone get real value for their time.”

He added that guests would be welcomed into the hall at 7pm, while the show kicks off by 8pm. “It is a proper TV production and I am coming as a beast. It is actually my 15 years anniversary as a stand up comedian. I’m excited because making everyone happy makes me happy.”

Speaking, Alex Lawal, Manager, National Key Account, Nigeria Breweries, expressed optimism about the show. He pledged his company’s continued support to Bovi, who he described as a unique brand.

“One cannot talk about entertainment sponsorship and partnership in Nigeria in the last 75 years without talking about Nigerian Breweries. That is because we are committed to making Nigerians entertained and happy through quality and inspiring content. That’s what Bovi has in abundance. He knows there is a place for goodness and mankind in his contents. We are a forward-moving company. So, we are always more than willing to work with sensitive and intelligent people,” he stated.

On her part, Ann Obaseki, representing Talent Ville Production, described Bovi as someone who always evolves. “He takes his time to prepare both contents and production details. Everything, production-wise necessary for a great show is already on ground. Everyone coming should expect to be treated like royalty.”

Also commenting, Head of Production at AccelerateTV, Esse Akwawa, said she is excited and grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the project. “I have known Bovi for over a decade. He is smart and strategic thinker who is full of ideas. It is our pleasure to be on this project. Visa on Arrival was a concept he pitched to us and contrary to what we expected, it took us to the peak. Our company has never remained the same since that project.”