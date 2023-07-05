From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

A 40 years old man simply identified as Obidiah has been arrested by the Rivers State Police command for alleged defilement of a 13 year old girl at Ojike Street, Mile 1 Diobu, Port Harcourt.

A source in the area told our reporter that Obidiah, who works as a bouncer (door supervisor) in one of the night clubs in Port Harcourt, sent the 13 years old girl on an errand to buy snacks for him last weekend.

It was gathered that when the teenager came back from the errand, the suspect asked her to bring the snacks inside his room.

The source disclosed that immediately the unsuspecting teenager brought the snacks into Obidiah’s room, the suspect locked the door, raised the volume of his radio set and took advantage of the victim’s weakness and forcefully had a carnal knowledge of her.

The bubble burst , according to the source, when the suspect’s neighbour, who saw when the young girl entered Obadiah’s room and when she came out, approached the victim in the evening and she disclosed what happened.

Daily Sun gathered that Obadiah’s co-tenant, however, reported the incident at Mile 1 Police Division, which led to his arrest.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Grace Iringe-Koko, told journalists that the suspect has been transferred from Mile 1 Police Division to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Port Harcourt for discreet investigation.

Ends.