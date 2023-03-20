From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Babagana Zulum, governor of Borno State and All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship candidate, has won re-election in the last Saturday’s state election.

The Returning Officer for the governorship election in Borno, Prof Jude Rabo, while announcing the results, said Zulum polled 545,543 votes ahead of his rival, Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Mohammed Jajari who got 82,147 votes.

“Having satisfied the requirements and won 25 per cent in all the 27 local governments, I Professor Jude Samani Rabo, hereby declare Babagana Umara Zulum the winner of the March 18 governorship election and return as validly elected,” Rabo who is also the Vice Chancellor, Federal University Wukari, Jalingo State, declared.

Zulum won in all 27 local government areas of the state, polling 80, 940 votes in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC), the highest number of votes in the election.

The results also show Labour Party (LP) having 1,517 votes

The March 18 governorship poll was the sixth attempt by the PDP at clinching the Borno State governor’s seat.