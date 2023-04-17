Canvass for peace

From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Youths in Borno have called for caution in reaction to the outcome of the February 25 election, urging their peers to be weary of comments that could trigger violence in the country.

The youths made the call in Maiduguri, the state capital, at a peace summit organised by a national peace advocate; Peace For Free In Nigeria, to galvanise youths’ support for peace aftermath of the 2023 polls.

Mohammed Saleh, one of the youths, said these emerging trend especially on social media, as their reactions to the outcome of the 2023 poll, was capable of provoking youths across the country to violence.

“These reactions are becoming dangerous and this summit through today”s lecture will help,” he said.

Convener of the Peace For Free In Nigeria, Dr Chris Kalu said the lecture series and discourse among the youths was to ensure the outcome of the last poll does not degenerate into violence or war, especially among the youths.

“This is why the lecture series is tagged Sustainable Peace Beyond Election. Elections are not a war situation,” Kalu, told journalists at the sideline of the event.

He urged youths who may be enraged with the outcome of the elections across the country, to follow the path of civility in demanding justice.

He said there was no need for anyone to resort to acts or use comments that could ignite anger or crisis in the country. “This is what we seek to achieve with the Peace for Free in Nigeria lecture series,” he explained.

Guest speaker, Prof. Anthony Ngyuve of Nasarawa State University, noted that any uncivil reaction to the 2023 poll could affect the peace and unity of the country.