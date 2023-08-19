• exercise for de-radicalisation, rehabilitation, says official

From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno State with other government agencies, have resumed biometrics capturing of surrendered Boko Haram and Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP).

State Commissioner of information and Internal Security, Prof Usman Tar disclosed weekend in Maiduguri, the state capital.

“Officials of Borno State Government have on Friday resumed the biometrics data capture of repentant Boko Haram insurgents,” the new commissioner announced in a statement.

He said a total of 6,900 repentant insurgents are undergoing the biometric exercise under the multi-agencies framework of Disarmament, Demobilisation, Deradicalisation, Rehabilitation, Reconciliation and Reintegration (DDDRRR) tagged the “Borno Model.”

The exercise which started few months ago, was nearly stalled last Friday following the appearance of surrendered insurgents not scheduled for capturing for that days.

“Due to a bridge in communication, those who were supposed to appear for the data capture at a later date appeared today, Friday, August 18, 2023, and this led to confusion at a camp where the exercise was being conducted,” the commissioner explained.

He said the exercise was planned to be conducted in six batches by a certified team of intelligence and ICT experts but was nearly married by confusion.

He assured the public that government has put the situation under control as the exercise continues.

More than 90,000 Boko Haram, ISWAP fighters and their families have surrendered to the Nigerian authorities since June 2020 according to Gov Babagana Zulum while speaking at an event during the 77th UB General Assembly in New York.

The terror activities which started jn Borno in July 2009, later spread to other northern states and Abuja, the nation’s capital. The violence has displaced over 3 million people and estimated100,000 people also killed.