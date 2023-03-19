From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship candidate and governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum is leading in the results of the Saturday March 18 election released so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Results from seven local governments collated at the Air Kashim Ibrahim College of Education Maiduguri, INEC Collation Centre on Sunday, show Zulum leading with over 132, 000 ahead of its rival, Peoples Democratic Part’s (PDP) Mohammed Jajari who got over 5,000.

More local governments are still expected later today.

Borno has a total of 27 local governments.