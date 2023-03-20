Says Borno’s challenges still exist

From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno Governor Babagana Zulum has issued an apology to the people of the state for his shortcomings during his first term in office. He promised to correct his past mistakes and work harder to improve the state.

In his acceptance speech after winning the March 18 governorship election, Zulum acknowledged that his administration had made errors and asked for forgiveness.

He said, “There were things we did wrongly or did not do at all. I appeal to you to forgive us. We know the mistake we made and we shall correct our shortcomings.”

He also expressed gratitude to God that the recent elections were peaceful and promised to work 100% for the people of Borno, despite the challenges of insecurity, poverty, displacement, and unemployment.

Finally, Zulum saluted the courage of his co-contestants and called on them to join him in rebuilding the state, saying, “We were same brothers before electioneering, and we shall remain same after the election.”