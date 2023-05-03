….approves national blockchain policy

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Executive Council presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a refund of N16.7 billion to Borno State Government for road projects executed on behalf of the Nigerian government.

Spokesperson for the Vice President, Laolu Akande, made the disclosure while briefing State House Correspondents at the end of the meeting, said a debt sustainability analysis would be carried out by the Debt Management Office and approval obtained from the National Assembly before the money will be paid to the State government.

He said: “Council approved the President’s memo for the reimbursement of funds spent by the Borno State government for federal road projects in the total sum of N16, 772, 486.19 which will be processed after a debt sustainability analysis has been carried out by the Debt Management Office (DMO), leading to the issuance of debt instrument and promissory notes in the same value to be approved by the National Assembly.”

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Adeleke Mamora, who also briefed, announced that the Council approved a National Technology Action Plan for Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation in Nigeria’s most vulnerable sectors.

He said due to the devastating effects of climate change, it has become necessary for nations to start taking actions geared towards mitigation and adaptation and Nigeria cannot be left behind.

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, on his part said, council approved the national blockchain policy for Nigeria.

According to the minister the policy was developed through consultation with 56 institutions and personalities and aims to institutionalize blockchain technology in Nigeria’s economy and security sectors.

Pantami further explained that the approval of the policy also directs regulatory bodies to work with the National Information Technology Development Agency to create regulatory instruments for the implementation of the policy. The establishment of a national steering council, coordinated by NIDA, is also included in the approval.

He recalled that the council had earlier approved the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy for a digital Nigeria, which was unveiled and launched by President Buhari on November 28, 2019.

He added that the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy for a Digital Nigeria, has eight pillars.