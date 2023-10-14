From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Children in Borno have canvassed for aggressive awareness to tackle the effect of climate change on the people of the state.

The children during a legislative sitting and meeting of the Borno Children Parliament with tradipnal rulers in Maiduguri, the state capital, appealed to citizens to abstain from action which endanger the climate.

“This meeting by children with traditional rulers, is to sensitize our fathers, the traditional leaders, to take the campaign on peoples’ action that has led to climate change and its impact, to the grassroot,” the Borno Children Parliament Speaker, Ibrahim Sunoma disclosed.

Sunoma said flooding, one of climate change effect, has stopped many children from going to school.

His counterpart, Madinat Abdulkadir who represents Dikwa Local Government at the Children Parliament, urged parents to understand the implication of climate change impact on children who should be the hope of the society in future.

A traditional ruler and District Head of Maisandari in Maiduguri, Alha Abba Bukar, said the Impact of climate change in the state was becoming more pronounced each year.

“This year we experienced erratic rainfall, when it falls; we have flood. In the past, every household in Borno used to have donkey or horse but they are going into extinction now and this is due to the effect of climate change,” he said.

He explained the dialogue organized by Save the Children International, a global body providing support to children in conflict affected zone of Nigeria’s northeast, discussed the effect of climate change and offered solutions.

He said the meeting asked the state government to activate relevant law to address cutting of trees, bush burning and other acts that lead to climate change.

Save the Children’s Community Mobilization Coordinator

Borno State, Lamin Balami said the forum was organized to raise awareness on climate change for especially for people at the grassroot level.

The programme tagged Generation Hope, is a 5-year global activity by Save the Children, the organisation said in its briefing.

It said the campaign was designed to have children leading in pushing for action on climate change impact especially on children.

“Ours advocacy is centered around the fact that Children are often first and worst affected by the impact of climate change,” the organisation explained.

Pic: Children holding placards after meeting