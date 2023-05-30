…as group hands over school recovery project, vehicle to govt

From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno State government has canvassed for more interventions and supports for children education in the state to close the gap created by over a decade of violent attacks especially on schools.

Chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Prof Bulama Kagu made the appeal Tuesday in Maiduguri while receiving a 4-Wheel drive jeep, set of computers and other education items from an international education interventionist, Save the Children Nigeria.

Kagu said the organisation has provided huge support to education sector in the state, calling on other development partners to step up their interventions.

“This vehicle will help us in our monitoring operation especially for schools in difficult terrain in northern Borno. This customised jeep is an addition to our aging fleet of operational vehicles,” he disclosed.

Save the Children Director Operations and programmes/Team lead Borno Area Office,Tadicha Chachu-Deputy, said the organisation was also handing over the two years Early Recovery and Resilience Project, to Borno State government.

He said the project which started in 2019 and ended 2022, was designed to increase children and young people access to save and quality education.

“One of the project objective is to increase access to save, quality, inclusive primary and secondary education in formal and non formal mode for both boys and girls,”he disclosed.

Explaining further, he said the project is for 8,000 people; ages six to 18, in areas that suffered displacement or where people have returned for resettlement.

Other area of coverage according to Chachu-Deputy, includes providing a second chance to out-of-school children and young people.

He said the organisation was glad to have started the project with the government and returned it successfully to same authority after two years of implementation.

The organisation also donated some items to the ministry of education through the Permanent Secretary.

An estimated 1.8million children are out-of-school in Borno State according to a 2022 statistics by UNICEF.

Pic; Officials of Borno govt and Save the Children