Calls for deepened ties with UK

By Chukwuma Umeorah, Lagos

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged the Nigerian government to create an enabling environment for its citizens to reach their full potential while contributing to the nation’s growth and development.

Johnson made the call while delivering the keynote address at the 16th edition of the Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe Foundation Lecture series in Lagos.

According to Johnson, the lack of opportunity to utilize unique skills and talents was due to the negligence of those in power. He called on the government to create conditions that would enable Nigerians to unleash their potential, stating that this was not only morally right but would also provide everyone with the chance to express their talents.

To address the mismanagement of human resources, Johnson suggested that factors such as equity and freedom under the law, quality basic education, good transport systems to aid mobility, and above all, security of life and property needed to be properly addressed.

“You need equality, security and freedom under the law. Even that alone is not enough for urban success given the challenges we face,” he said.

Johnson also called for Nigeria to deepen its ties with the UK, stating that Nigeria was blessed with all the natural and human resources needed to attain desired prosperity.

The Coordinator General of the Foundation, Charles Anyiam-Osigwe, noted that the annual lecture series was designed to address fundamental human challenges while striving to realise a better world.

The Director General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Eghosa Osaghae, joined his voice in calling on the government and people in power to act on the strategic and practical deliberations from the lecture to ensure the growth of its citizens and contribute to the development of the country.

The lecture series was held in collaboration with the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA).