According to the President of Igboekulie, “We have a responsibility to ensure that the Igbo language is successfully transmitted to our children.”

Uzor Maxim Uzoatu

The drive to reinvigorate the Igbo language gets much fillip from Igboekulie Association led by its charming President Prince Ben Chidi Onuora. On Saturday, November 17, at the Main Hall of St John of God Secondary School, Awka, Anambra State, Igboekulie hosted the “National and State Recognition/Award for Excellence in Igbo Language to Deserving Students, Teachers and Schools as Adjudged by the West African Examination Council (WAEC).”

There was also a public lecture on the need to promote and preserve the Igbo language entitled “Keeping Igbo Language Relevant in Our Modern and Technology Driven World” delivered by Dr Ngozi Emeka-Nwobia, Head of Department, Language and Linguistics, Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki.

Igboekulie bears the banner: “Asusu Igbo Amaka”, that is, “Igbo Language is Beautiful”. The event is indeed a remarkable celebration of Igbo language, culture and tradition. The organization holds aloft the Barrack Obama dictum: “together we can” and makes bold to stress its vision: “maka odinma Igbo”, to wit, “for the good of the Igbo.”

Emeritus Professor Chinedu Akpuaka, the only Emeritus Professor of the 36-year-old Abia State University, served as the chairman of the proverbs-laden event. The guest lecturer, Dr Ngozi Emeka-Nwoba enjoined the students to be proud of studying Igbo as knowledge of the language had taken her far and wide all over the world beyond her peers in other disciplines. According to her, “I have students who gained admission the same year in our university, and one shouted ‘God forbid!’ when she was asked if she would like to study Igbo language, but years after graduation, the Igbo language graduates have long secured employment, because a lot of opportunities abound in the area and there are only few people in the field, but those who studied other courses enter into competition on how to secure a job”