…As CHEC delivers Keffi-Akwanga-Lafia Expressway

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Amid the rolling landscapes of Nigeria, a transformational journey has come to fruition, leaving communities thrilled and infrastructure prospects soaring. The completion of the dualisation and expansion of the Keffi-Akwanga-Lafia Expressway by China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC), marks a significant step forward in Nigeria’s push to modernise its road network, fostering economic growth and skill development along the way.

It is part of a broader initiative to enhance connectivity through the Abuja-Keffi-Akwanga-Lafia Makurdi Expressway, stretching over 220 kilometres. Delight emanates from residents of Lafia, and neighbouring Keffi. “It’s more than just a road, it’s a lifeline,” beams a local resident, echoing the sentiment shared by many.

Driving along the newly enhanced road network, a sense of satisfaction reverberates among residents who applaud the collaboration between Nigerian government and CHEC.

The project is seen as a testament to their commitment to construct and rehabilitate roads that will cradle the nation’s economic future. Yet, a chorus of voices rises, pleading for further funding to finalise remaining projects.

Stakeholders in the affected communities stressed that the completion of the expressway stands as a testament not only to physical progress but also to the ability of stakeholders to navigate the complex landscape of compensation and community social responsibility.

They stressed that CHEC has shown a noteworthy dedication to maintaining a balance between progress and fairness: “Throughout the project, the company has actively engaged with local communities, ensuring that those affected are justly compensated for their land and properties.”

This approach has not only minimised the negative impact on those whose lives were disrupted by construction but has also fostered an environment of trust between the company and the communities: “By providing fair compensation, CHEC has showcased its understanding of the importance of valuing local contributions and preserving the social fabric of the affected areas.”

According to Elder Ibrahim Abdullahi Osanga, a community leader in Kokona Local Government, “one of the standout facets of CHEC’s engagement lies in its robust commitment to community social responsibility. Rather than merely constructing roads and moving on he said the company has recognized its role as a catalyst for positive change in the lives of those it impacts.

“Through a multifaceted approach, CHEC has championed community development, skill enhancement, and overall well-being. By engaging young individuals who were previously idle, CHEC has initiated skill acquisition programs, enabling them to develop technical expertise in diverse fields related to road construction.

This deliberate effort not only empowers individuals with practical skills but also lays the foundation for economic sustainability within these communities. The multiplier effect is evident as those who have acquired skills subsequently employ others, creating a ripple of positive impacts that transcend the immediate project. The provision of opportunities for further education and vocational expansion showcases CHEC’s dedication to nurturing holistic growth and equipping local residents for long-term success.”

A stakeholder in Keffi, Mohammed Agwai Mohammed, aka Shetiman Keffi, said: “China Harbour hasn’t just constructed roads, they’ve constructed opportunities. This initiative has enriched the community’s skills, capacity and technical expertise through the exchange of knowledge and technology. Their standards are unmatched.”

He highlighted the profound impact on community development as the company engages local youth, nurturing their vocational talents and technical abilities. With the ripple effect in play, the beneficiaries of China Harbour’s expertise in road construction pay it forward by employing others, thus reinforcing a virtuous cycle of growth.

Emir of Keffi, Dr Shehu Chindo, Yamusa III, with other local leaders lauded China Harbour for dedication to excellence. Malam Ibrahim Yakubu, a motorist who traverses the Abuja-Keffi-Lafia Expressway, attested that China Harbour’s investment ushered in a smooth and safe travel experience, while propelling a surge in business opportunities along the route.

Chairman, Lafia LG and ALGON, Muazu Maifata, described the expressway as “a beacon of development for the entire state. It not only provides a smoother transportation experience but also attracts investments and bolsters economic activities.

“The enhanced road network is poised to ignite growth, stimulate businesses and create job opportunities, fostering an environment where local communities can flourish.

“The completion of the expressway aligns with ALGON’s vision to uplift local communities, enhance living standards and pave the way for a brighter future for all residents.”

Daily Sun gathered that the completion of the project has been a culmination of combined efforts, as demonstrated by the House of Representatives Committee on Works, advocating for additional funding. The project’s two-pronged approach – enhancing the existing dual-carriage from Kugbo in Abuja to Nassarawa State border and expanding the Keffi-Akwanga-Lafia-Makurdi Road – has set a benchmark in infrastructure innovation.

As the calendar turned, the project’s completion in April 2023 reverberated as a resounding achievement. Come October 2023, operation and maintenance are set to commence, marking a new chapter in Nigeria’s journey toward comprehensive infrastructure development.

The Keffi-Akwanga-Lafia Expressway emerges not merely as a road, but as a symbol of a brighter future, woven by collaboration, economic prosperity and skill empowerment.