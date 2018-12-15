Damiete Braide

Onose Callima-Inino is not just a medical doctor alone; she is a blogger, public speaker and a faith fiction writer. Last Sunday, December 2, she launched her debut novel, The Third Day, at TerraKulture, Victoria Island, Lagos, which attracted many guests.

Chief launcher, Tunde Adeleye, Arch Bishop of Niger Delta Anglican Communion, said, when he first saw a copy of the book, he wasn’t sure what the book was all about. But, when he opened the book and began to read it, he saw the part where the title was taken from, which showed the impact of God in a man’s life. Despite the challenges, at the end of the tunnel, there will be light.

The cleric noted the book was a great read, because all the things that you find in some great books could also be found in The Third Day. “The book is filled with suspense and despite the intrigues, God is in the midst of every situation top create a resolution in life,” he said.

He whetted the appetites of the audience by telling them the book was a must-read and “people should get their hearts opened as the book would give them a breakthrough in any situation they found themselves.

Bolatito Adebayo, in her review, disclosed she realised, when it came to Christian fiction books, she easily got bored while reading; but, with Callima-Inino’s book, it was quite different: she got a copy, and couldn’t drop the book until she finished reading the book.

“The author made the description very vivid that the reader will share the grief of the main character in the book. The book is a must-read for young people who are into one relationship or the other and how they can succeed in it,” she said.

The reviewer pointed out further, “The author enlightens the reader to have an idea of the people living in Benin and Port Harcourt. The author has a good command of English and she avoids derogatory words in her work. She enjoins women to be independent and hardworking, rather than depend on a man to provide all their needs when they are in a relationship.”

When probed, Onose Callima-inino said she wrote The Third Day, because everybody deserved to have a happy ending, and people went through hopeless situations when it seemed nothing was working or happening. The author declared that the book inspired people to know that, despite the difficult situations they found themselves, they could overcome it.

She admonished people to pick up the book, read it and derive lessons of hope from it. The medical doctor remarked that her genre of writing was Christian fiction, “because it is a touch on her faith”. She said Nigeria had many Christian writers who had identified with issues affecting men.

People could have a rich robust life, and she wanted to tell our story our way that an individual would read and be happy about. “People from other religions can read my book, and not for Christians alone, as it speaks of everything that people can think of it. In reading the book, she prays that people will experience a love that is so deep, that will not let them go which is also God’s love,” said the author.

A participant, Chioma Okonkwo, disclosed that, when she picked a copy of the book to read, she couldn’t drop the book until she finished reading it. “The book is wonderful and fantastic and people will have to read the book to understand what it is all about,” she echoed.