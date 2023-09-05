• We’re working to restore services -DAAR

From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON) has described the destruction of multi-billion naira equipment of DAAR Communication, owners of AIT and Raypower, by the Rivers State government as executive lawlessness, flagrant violation of the rule of law and ominous signal to democracy.

In a statement by its Executive Secretary, Yemi Bamgbose, BON said action was not only a demonstration of subjugation calculated to inflict devastating injury on DARR communication in particular but also brazen exhibition of dictatorial power and employment of crooked method aimed at silencing the media.

It also noted that it was unbelievable that government would compound the company’s challenge posed by the sudden death of the founder, Chief Aleogho Dokpesi.

Also tracting, the IPC’s Centre for Safety and Protection of Journalists(I-CSPJ) tackled the Governor Siminalayi Fubara, over shutting down of the broadcast station, saying the action is unacceptable and a violation of the rule of law.

Executive Director of International Press Centre (IPC), Lagos, Mr. Lanre Arogundade, in a statement, described the closure of the media outlet as another attempt to stifle press freedom in the country, warning that the state government should immediately stop actions towards that course.

Meanwhile, the management of DAAR Communications PLC has broken its silence on the incident in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, the disruption of AIT and Raypower terrestrial transmission as a result of damage of the transmitter building and the antennas.

A statement by the organisation, said at approximately 10am, yesterday, the Rivers State Government, accompanied by federal security agencies, carried out operations which resulted in the collapse of the Transmission Mast for AIT and Raypower in Port-Harcourt.

“The collapse resulted in the damage of the transmitter building and the antennas, so AIT and Raypower terrestrial transmission are off air.

“We would like to assure our valued audience that they can still enjoy AIT’s and Raypower through various alternative platforms, including DStv, Gotv, StarTimes, and the FreeTV platform and the AIT and Raypower Apps online. Furthermore, we are actively working to restore the services as soon as possible.

“It is important to note that the matter surrounding the dispute between DAAR Communications PLC and the Rivers State Government is currently being deliberated in court. It will be sub judice to say more at this time. We will keep the public informed of any updates.”

“We express our gratitude to well-meaning Nigerians, media organizations, corporate interests, and political stakeholders who have extended their sympathy and support to the Board and Management of DAAR Communications PLC during this challenging and rather unfortunate period. We appreciate your continued understanding and assure everyone that, despite the setbacks, we remain committed to delivering quality media services. From these difficult circumstances, we believe a new and stronger Raypower FM and AIT will emerge.”